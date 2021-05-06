Even at a young age, Viet Nam native My Linh Bui dreamed of learning about the world, and of other cultures and customs.
My Linh got her wish. By age 6, she was adopted and brought to the United States where a fourth-grade teacher taught the child to read, cultivating a passion for education and teaching. Because of the teacher’s willingness to work with My Linh, the youngster quickly grew to love learning and everything associated with education.
In fact, My Linh believed so strongly in the U.S. education system that she became a math tutor in her freshman year. She is grateful to have studied and taught in a country where a quality education is available to everyone.
“Education should be enjoyable and a place of discovery where children are passionate about learning. This belief led me to become a math tutor…,” the 18-year-old Coronado High School senior said of her selection as one of Colorado Springs’ Best and Brightest Students for 2020.
“I believe every student has the potential to learn and understand, but you must be willing to give them the opportunity. These students needed someone to believe in them and I wanted to be that for them.”
Guardian Lila Rioth encouraged My Linh to pursue her academic and extra-curricular ambitions. From 2017-2020 she tutored struggling math students and served as president of the CHS Environmental Club.
From 2018 to the present, she served with the National Honor Society, and from 2019 to the present earned a CHS academic letter with pin. From 2020 to the present she participated in the French National Honors Society, and in 2021 participated in the Art National Honors Society.
In 2020 she participated in the National Society of High School Scholars, and from 2020 to 2021 was named a QuestBridge National Scholar. Despite her many extra-curricular activities, My Linh managed to maintain a 3.98 cumulative GPA.
Despite her many academic achievements, My Linh also faced social challenges, especially when seeking to fit in with her peer group. Bullied and unaccepted by other students because of her Vietnamese heritage, My Linh for a time worked to disguise her heritage until a visit to her native homeland during the summer of her freshman year taught her to be proud of who she is.
“I am growing and realizing that everything that happens shapes us, and that we can blame our past for the way we are, or grow from it,” said My Linh who plans to attend Colorado College following graduation.
In a letter of recommendation, math teacher Paul Kaufer praised My Linh for her dedication in helping others. “(She) has a servant’s heart, and her desire to assist other people is something I wish more teenagers had. (She) truly cares about helping less fortunate people and getting involved in the community,” Kaufer wrote.
My Linh thanked Counselor Diane Summers for her guidance. “I would have not succeeded without her. She was my number one cheerleader for all my achievements and was there for me during tough times. If there were a Best Counselor in the World Award, it would definitely go to her,” My Linh said.
My Linh sees her selection as a Best and Brightest honoree, as a reflection of everyone who supported her during her journey to where she is today, she said. “This recognition matters to me because I get to show others, like me, that where you begin does not define who you can become. I hope to someday impact children as I was once impacted by having a great teacher,” My Linh said.