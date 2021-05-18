Atharva Vispute’s teachers call him one of the most “impressive and amazing” students they have ever taught, but Greg Andersen, Vispute’s Calculus teacher said Vispute’s dominant characteristic is perhaps an even more important trait - his generosity.
“He is unselfish with his time, skills, knowledge and talents,” Andersen said. “I have observed Vispute sharing his hard-earned knowledge with his peers in a sensitive, articulate and patient manner.”
Vispute has amassed “one of the most remarkable academic resumes I have ever encountered in my 34 years of teaching high school students,” Andersen adds.
In addition to a 4.49 GPA, a National Merit Scholarship, Boettcher Foundation Scholarship, 1st place at State for Future Business Leaders of America, 2-time state Chess Champion, Vispute has contributed to the Colorado Springs community in a stunning variety of ways. In the past year he spent 460 hours conducting allergy response research at the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs, obtained his CNA license and volunteered at a local retirement center.
In December 2019, Vispute traveled to India to work at a hospital which caters to the underprivileged, giving treatments and medicines for free. Though Vispute’s parents are from India, his family speaks Marathi and not Hindi, the language spoken by most of the patients at the hospital, which left him with the challenging situation of being unable to communicate – something he set out to overcome.
“For the next three weeks I slept little, opting to learn Hindi from YouTube, listen to podcasts and practice speaking with Google translate,” Vispute said. He created his own dictionary of vocabulary and phrases, which were critical to his everyday conversations, and he spent multiple hours every night practicing. Incredibly it completely shifted the way Vispute saw language.
“The ability to speak to someone in their native tongue makes the person across from you more comfortable and more willing to share aspects of their life,” Vispute said. “I believe it shows that you are someone that respects the cultures of others and makes you seem and feel more connected to other people's backgrounds.”
“As a future physician,” Vispute said, “I aspire to empower patients in underserved communities to actively participate in their health while also impacting the community by establishing a series of free, open seminars.”
Vispute has committed to attending the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill under the Robertson Scholarship and will be majoring in Biochemistry.
Recently, Vispute started a grassroots initiative called Sea of Actions, an organization that hosts a virtual summer camp for students and runs a clothing drive through which he’s already distributed more than 1,500 articles of clothing.
“My experiences have shown me that the power of community service lies in the lasting impacts that can be made and how my passions can be the foundation for empowering and bringing others up alongside me in unique, unexpected and powerful ways,” Vispute said.
This dedication to the community has drawn the attention of fellow students and his teachers at Rampart High School.
“Vispute’s respected throughout the school because his peers and teachers see his tireless efforts to enhance the lift of the school,” Andersen said. “They value his determination to include them in achieving common goals.”
Vispute’s parents, Pankaj and Rajshri, grew up in Dhule, a rural town in India, in the state of Maharastra, before immigrating to Phoenix to work for a software engineering company. Vispute credits them with teaching him that it’s not about who’s the smartest or most talented, but rather who is willing to will what they want into existence.
“Their words and encouragement keep me going regardless of what project I take on,” Vispute added.
“He is most joyous when celebrating the successes of others and works hard to bring others up alongside him,” clearly pleased Pankaj and Rajshri Vispute said of their son. “Despite his huge accomplishments, he stays very humble and genuine, something we are most proud of him.”