Sen. Michael Bennet has been successfully treated for prostate cancer, clearing the way for a 2020 presidential campaign, his office says.
The Colorado Democrat's office said Friday that Bennet underwent surgery last weekend and is recovering at home. He will require no further treatment, his office said.
“Michael and his family deeply appreciate the well wishes and support from Coloradans and others across the country, and he looks forward to returning to work after the recess," Bennet spokeswoman Courtney Gidner said in a statement.
Bennet — who has been making stops in early primary and caucus states ahead of a planned White House run — announced April 3 that he had been diagnosed in late March with prostate cancer.
"While hearing news like this is never easy, I am fortunate it was detected early, and as a result, my prognosis is good," he said at the time.
The 54-year-old senator and his aides have said he plans to enter the 2020 presidential race if he's found to be cancer-free following surgery.
Appointed to the Senate in 2009 and twice elected to the seat, in 2010 and 2016, Bennet has said believes there's room for a candidate with his experience in business and as a schools superintendent in the burgeoning Democratic presidential primary field.
"The work we have in front of us to restore a politics that is worthy of our kids and grandkids has never been more important," Bennet said in his April 3 statement announcing his cancer. "This unanticipated hurdle only reinforces how strongly I feel about contributing to the larger conversation about the future of our country, and I am even more committed to drive that conversation in a positive direction."
The typically soft-spoken Bennet drew national attention in January during the partial government shutdown when a video of his remarks on the Senate floor went viral, drawing millions of views online and sparking calls for a 2020 run.
The Associated Press contributed. This is a developing story and will be updated.