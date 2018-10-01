U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet says he’s gotten assurances that the Trump administration will play fair with marijuana data.
Colorado Politics reported in August that the Democrat from Colorado was concerned the Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP) intended to cherry-pick the most damning information it could to make a case against legalized pot, a huge industry in Colorado.
Bennet characterized it as a potential attempt to mislead Americans.
James Carroll, the acting director of the Trump administration’s drug policy office, provided those assurances in a reply, Bennet’s office said Monday.
“I assure you that the ONDCP seeks all perspectives, positive or negative, when formulating Administration policy” Carroll stated in a letter to Bennet.
“You have my full and firm commitment that ONDCP will be completely objective and dispassionate in collecting all relevant facts and peer-reviewed scientific research on all drugs, including marijuana.”
He said the office’s work is “especially relevant now as the nation faces the worst drug crisis in its history.”
Bennet said Monday that Colorado has relied on a “fact-based data” to shape its policies.
“Government-sponsored propaganda shouldn’t undermine that effort,” he said in a statement.
“I intend to hold the ONDCP to its commitment to present objective and scientific information about marijuana to the American public.”
Bennet was spurred to question the drug-policy office after reports that the Marijuana Policy Coordination Committee asked federal agencies, including the Drug Enforcement Administration, to collect and provide “data demonstrating the most significant negative trends” about marijuana.
BuzzFeed obtained an official summary of a July 27 meeting between the White House and nine departments that stated “the prevailing marijuana narrative in the U.S. is partial, one-sided, and inaccurate,” prompting the call for other information.
So far, the Trump administration has kept its administrative hands off marijuana in states such as Colorado that have legalized and regulated it.
In Colorado Republicans have become staunch defenders of a regulated industry that coughs up more than a billion dollars a year in taxes.