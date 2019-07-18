A car show from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday will raise money for El Paso County Sheriff's Sgt. Stephanie Criss, who survived the shootout that killed Detective Micah Flick but since has been diagnosed with colon cancer.
The local Shield616 nonprofit is holding the free show at Ceramic Pro Colorado Springs, 1551 Paonia St., featuring cars, food trucks and a silent auction.
Registration to enter a car costs $30, and all proceeds will go to Criss, said Shield616 event coordinator Ashley Felice.
"We really felt the need to be able to help her to raise funds for medical funds that insurance doesn't cover,” Felice said.
So far, 34 cars have been registered, but people usually wait until the morning of a car show to sign up, she said. People can register a car or donate on the Stephanie Criss Benefit car show Facebook page by selecting "tickets."
Organizers also will sell T-shirts made in Criss' honor for $25. They hope to sell all of the 300 shirts they made.
Criss was in the Feb. 5, 2018, shootout that led to Flick's death. The slain deputy's brother-in-law, Chris Brown, is executive director of Shield616.