A benefit concert Sunday will raise money to help wounded Colorado Springs police Officer Cem Duzel.
Duzel survived a gunshot wound to the head Aug. 2 during an encounter with a man on bond for possession of a weapon by a previous offender. The officer has been moved to Craig Hospital in Englewood, which specializes in brain injuries.
To help Duzel financially, Valerie Carricato with the band Fire Line has organized a concert to raise money in his honor. WireWood Station and Sandy Wells also will perform.
The event starts at 6 p.m. Sunday Oct. 7 at Stargazers Theatre and Event Center, 10. S. Parkside Drive.
“We just want to be doing as much as we can for those who support us and protect us — law enforcement, fire department, EMS and military,” Carricato said. “Some of us have relatives who are actually CSPD officers that knew (Duzel’s) family.”
The band often holds fundraisers for first responders, Carricato said, and it gives 10 percent of profits from each CD to Mount Carmel Veterans Service Center in Colorado Springs, which connects veterans with resources.
Donations at the door will be split between Duzel and the Police Protective Association’s Fallen Officer Relief Fund, a nonprofit that supports law enforcement officers or their families after a major injury or death. It helped bring Duzel’s family to Colorado Springs while he was hospitalized here, paying for their airline tickets, rental car and some meals.
Donations also can be made directly to the CSPPA by calling 719-634-0058 or sending a check to 516 N. Tejon St., Colorado Springs, CO 80903. Donations will roll into the general fund to be used toward future officer needs, unless specified for Duzel.
People also can continue to send Duzel cards of encouragement via the Colorado Springs Police Department, 705 S. Nevada Ave., Colorado Springs, CO 80903, to the attention of Lt. Howard Black.
