The flavor of a flipped 5th Congressional District apparently is pecans and peaches. If you’re free later this week, you might get a taste.
Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield, co-founders of Ben & Jerry’s Ice Cream, unveiled Rocky Mountain Rose on Monday. They crafted the custom flavor for Stephany Rose Spaulding, the Democrat vying to unseat Republican U.S. Rep. Doug Lamborn.
Cohen and Greenfield teamed last month with MoveOn.Org, a national political nonprofit, to solicit flavor suggestions for seven Democratic congressional candidates across the country, including Spaulding.
Now Spaulding’s flavor and its title are settled, the pair announced in a television ad that will air this week on CNN, MSNBC and Comedy Central, said Edward Erikson, a consultant who works with Cohen.
“This election is too important to sit out, so we’re helping out the best way we know how…” Cohen says in the ad.
“By cranking up the old ice-cream freezer and making a flavor for Stephany Rose Spaulding: Rocky Mountain Rose,” Greenfield adds.
Other candidates getting custom flavors would represent Pennsylvania, Illinois, Ohio, Iowa, California and Kansas.
If elected, Spaulding would be the first Democrat, first woman and first African American to hold the historically conservative 5th District seat.
“She’s a pastor and a teacher whose motto is to do justice, love mercy and walk humbly with our God,” Cohen said of Spaulding in the ad.
But Cohen isn’t only pitching in to Spaulding’s campaign from afar. He's also looking to give local folks a taste of his new creation.
At 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, he'll start scooping free ice cream and rallying support for Spaulding at 24 E. Rio Grande St.