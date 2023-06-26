Colorado Springs police say 83-year-old Belinda Maldonado has gone missing.

Maldonado, who suffers from dementia, was checked out of her assisted living facility in the 7500 block of Assisi Heights by her ex-husband James Maldonado, according to a Monday news release from police.

Police say Berlinda Maldonado was not supposed to leave the facility with anyone but her immediate family. Investigators say they believe the two may be heading to the Denver Zoo.

Maldonado was checked out of the facility at 10:45 a.m. Sunday. She was last seen in a white 2013 Honda Civic bearing the Colorado license plate DTQ970.

Police ask that anyone who has seen that vehicle to contact the department at 719-444-7000.