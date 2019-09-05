A $20,000 check from multiple organizations will be handed over Friday to help a Colorado Springs adaptive hockey team replace equipment that was stolen and ruined this week.

"It just goes to show you that our community is really a wonderful community that we live in," Doris Donley, the Tigers coordinator said through tears. "Whether it's the Colorado Springs community or hockey community … truly the outpouring of support just goes to show you how wonderful of a community is."

Donley said Thursday that the outpouring of support has been "tremendous," from the NHL Colorado Avalanche to hundreds of emails from Colorado Springs residents.

The teams equipment — sleds with steel runners, helmets, pads and gloves —was kept in a trailer that was stolen Tuesday from a gated lot.

No arrests have been announced,but police recovered the trailer Wednesday on the west side, near Vermijo Avenue and 14th Street. The $30,000 worth of gear was a total loss, Donley said.

The steel runners had been stripped off the sleds, possibly to be sold as scrap, and the gear was found in a nearby storage facility, where it had become covered in an oily substance, making it unusable, Donley said.

Without its specialized equipment — the sleds are used by the disabled players, children, adults and veterans who are in wheelchairs or on crutches — the team's season was in jeopardy. It's first game is Oct. 5.

The destroyed equipment left behind inside the trailer of stolen equipment. Photo courtesy of the Tigers Sled Hockey Team. 

The U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee, USA Hockey, the Bob Greene Memorial Fund and the Broadmoor World Arena will invite the Tigers to the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Training Center. After the check is presented, players will get to tour the training center, said Paralympics spokeswoman Olivia Truby. 

The team plans to hold a drive for new gear from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 14 at the Tigers Skill Development Center, 2844 Janitell Road, Unit C. They are hoping for donations of pads, gloves and helmets.

A GoFundMe was started to recoup some of the costs of the equipment.

