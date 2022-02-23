A behavioral analyst suspected of choking a 9-year-old boy with autism at a therapy facility in Colorado Springs pleaded not guilty Tuesday to two counts of assault, court records show.

Colorado Springs police obtained an arrest warrant for Schaffer on Oct. 25 after he allegedly choked and assaulted an at-risk person at the Colorado Springs therapy facility in mid-August, according to an arrest affidavit.

Schaffer, at the time a new hire of less than two weeks at the facility, Rehab For All, allegedly put his hands on the 9-year-old boy's neck, bruising him until the boy "could not breathe" and "felt terrified" thinking "he was going to die," the arrest affidavit said.

Schaffer also pushed the boy and grabbed him tightly, leaving bruises on his arms, the affidavit said.

Schaffer received his behavioral analysis license in Arizona in 2019, but the Board of Psychologist Examiners censured him in November 2020 for findings of "unprofessional conduct," records show. Those records show the censure stemmed from allegations that Schaffer was "roughhousing" with a 4-year-old boy with autism. Video footage showed Schaffer picking up the boy and flipping him over and putting him in a bean bag chair, records show.

The board reinstated Schaffer's license for 12 months on a probational status on Oct. 1, where he was required to be monitored while practicing behavioral analysis, records show.

But the board suspended Schaffer's license Nov. 2 after the 9-year-old boy's mother and police contacted the board and they reviewed an incident report filed by Rehab for All.

Schaffer was released on bail after being arrested in Arizona in November. His trial is set to begin July 11, court record show.