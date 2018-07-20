Kick back with a drink and a breathalyzer test at the Springs Beer Fest on Saturday.
In an effort to prevent drunken driving, the Colorado Department of Transportation will provide smartphone breathalyzers for attendees to check their blood alcohol content before leaving the festival.
Coloradans can also buy their own breathalyzer at a discounted price. CDOT and a personal breathalyzer company, BACtrack, have teamed up to provide the breathalyzers starting next week.
“Nearly one-third of all fatalities on Colorado’s roads involve an impaired driver,” the news release announcing the partnership said. “Breathalyzers help keep our roads safe by empowering Coloradans to make smart decisions when it comes to drinking and driving.”