Bear Creek Dog Park reopened at 10 a.m. Friday after being closed all day Thursday because of some unexpected visitors.
Holding true to its name, one of the park's trees became the temporary residence of a mother bear and her cub Thursday morning.
The bears have not been seen Friday morning near the park, allowing for a safe reopening. Park officials ask for anyone going to the park to be aware of surroundings in case the bears come back.
The Department of Parks and Wildlife did not have to make efforts to relocate the bears.
The park closed the gates about 11 a.m. Thursday, and officials announced it would be closed for the rest of the day about 4:30 p.m. since the bears did not come down from the tree.
Park-goers say in a Facebook post that the trees at the park have an abundance of ripe fruits that the bears are probably seeking.