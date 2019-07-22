Bears, including at least two spotted roaming the western neighborhoods of Colorado Springs on Monday, have prompted more than 200 calls to wildlife officials who want locals to watch out for trash and other items that draw the animals into the city.
Bears often roam through Colorado Springs neighborhoods, demolishing bird-feeders, stroll into garages and even break into cars. But as bears become more attracted to human items, Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials warn that these attractants can end a bear’s life.
“Bears are becoming conditioned by hearing garage doors opening. One meal will teach a bear to return to a yard, a garage or a home,” Bill Vogrin, a spokesman at the agency said. “Bears can smell from great distances and they’re very bright.”
A staff member with @COParksWildlife started Monday morning hazing this bear from a yard in #ColoradoSprings. pic.twitter.com/ZLQMYm2adf— CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) July 22, 2019
In 2017, more than 215 bears were euthanized statewide due to two late-spring freeze cycles followed by drought conditions that made them desperate for food.
“We had a double-whammy in 2017 with the late freezes in the spring and drought in the summer. We ended up euthanizing 66 bears in the southeast region and 36 bears had to be relocated. But this year we aren’t near those numbers,” Vogrin said.
So far, just one bear has been euthanized because of repeated attacks on chicken coops in El Paso County earlier this year, Vogrin said.
Although the death count is lower this year, more than 200 calls reporting bear mayhem have been made to officials. Some of those calls include bear sightings and others are reports of damaged property caused by food-seeking bears.
“We want you to call us, we wish everyone would call us,” Vogrin said of those who have bear activity at home.
A team of park rangers, dubbed Bear Aware Volunteers, are available to visit residents’ properties to educate them on bear safety. The volunteers will observe what attractants a property might have and teach residents how to safely scare bears away.
Using rattle cans or air horns can be an effective way to scare off wildlife, Vogrin said. Rattle cans can be made with empty soda cans filled with gravel. After covering the opening with duct tape, rattle the can aggressively to scare the bear off, he said.
However, residents should do this at a safe distance such as from a window or a doorway, Vogrin warned.
Volunteers of the Bear Aware team planned to meet with the Colorado Springs City Council on Monday to discuss bear-resistant trashcans at residences and businesses throughout the city.
“People just won’t do it – secure their garbage,” Vogrin said. “We want to mandate bear-resistant cans because we can’t keep bears out of our trash without the public’s cooperation.”
Vogrin worries that bears are losing their fear of humans.
“[The public] needs to teach the bears that we don’t represent easy meals. A fed bear is a dead bear,” Vogrin said.