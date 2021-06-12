Hundreds of festivalgoers celebrated Colorado Springs' 150th birthday at the foot of the Garden of the Gods on Saturday with beer, live music, and clothing and grooming only the 1870s could love.
The Beards, Bonnets & Brews Festival, held at Rock Ledge Ranch, brought modern food and drink along with what organizers called "old school fun" -- historical activities like baseball played with 1864's rulebook.
The city's normally strait-laced mayor still wore a tie, but it was accompanied by a beard, grown special for the occasion.
"We're celebrating our past, and we're starting to think about where we want to go in the future," Mayor John Suthers said.
The festival also represented a much-welcome return to normalcy, after outdoor events suffered restrictions imposed by the coronavirus pandemic.
"It's a celebration of not just the city and its people, but being able to come out," festivalgoer Daniel Gregor said. "It's amazing we're able to have this."
The event, and the mayoral coiffure culminated the three-month-long "Beards and Bonnets" challenge from Suthers for residents to work on a beard or bonnet. The best head and chin fashions were judged by a panel that included Suthers and City Councilman Wayne Williams, who sported a cattle-drive motif.
The mayor might pay a price for the beard from his most loyal constituent.
"There's only one thing that could get me to grow a beard, and that's the 150th birthday of Colorado Springs," Suthers said. "But the wife is not crazy about it, she's marked midnight on July 31st so that it comes off at midnight on the sesquicentennial day."