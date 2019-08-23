A bear that bit a restaurant manager who tried to drive it out of a dumpster in Aspen on Sunday was captured and euthanized, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife.
Wildlife officials said a bear matching the description of the one in the attack was found a day later, in a second-story balcony of a business a block from the attack site.
Last night marked the 3rd bear attack in Aspen this year. A black bear was in an open restaurant dumpster. When an employee approached the dumpster, he was bitten on the leg as the bear exited. It is likely the bear felt cornered and it reacted aggressively.📸: DJ Hannigan pic.twitter.com/pbpRDSSxsp— CPW NW Region (@CPW_NW) August 19, 2019
Officers darted the bear, measured the bear's teeth while it was tranquilized and determined the teeth matched the victim's bite wounds.
DNA results received Thursday confirmed that officers had captured and euthanized the correct bear.
"A bear this size and unafraid of humans could have easily killed a person with little effort," said Area Wildlife Manager Matt Yamashita in a news release.
"It's unfortunate this bear had to die for this reason, especially when you consider it was totally preventable. Based on our experience, there was no chance this bear could be rehabilitated after it bit a person."
Wildlife officials report that there have been three bear attacks on humans this summer, and that the number of 911 calls reporting bear encounters have varied between five and 20 a day since mid-June. Some of those daily calls include reports of bears inside homes or attempting to break into homes while residents hide in bedrooms and closets, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife.
Wildlife officials warn that bears are preparing for winter hibernation, and as a result, are entering into a sort of feeding frenzy. Officials have urged people to take the appropriate precautions.
"This is not sustainable," Yamashita said. "This is in no way a normal, acceptable situation. Yes, the habitat around Aspen is perfect for bears, but that should not be an excuse to let them feed out of your dumpster, your trash can or your pantry."
The Aspen Times reports that the restaurant, Steakhouse 316, received a $500 unsecured garbage ticket from the city.
Sgt. Rick Magnuson with the Aspen Police Department told the paper that it's the restaurant's second trash violation in the past two weeks.