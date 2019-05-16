A bear wandered into a tree near the Citadel Mall Thursday afternoon, attracting a crowd of curious onlookers.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers were working to remove and relocate the bear just after 12:30 p.m. Photos show a CPW officer monitoring the bear as bystanders snapped photos and videos.
Watch as a bear in #ColoradoSprings gently falls to the ground into a tarp held by @COParksWildlife officers and their brethren at @CSPDPIO and @CSFDPIO. We appreciate all the help from Springs PD and Fire in getting this bear out of a bad situation. Salute! pic.twitter.com/snQcOtn1Od— CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) May 16, 2019
SEE the finish of a textbook operation as @COParksWildlife officers tranquilized a bear deep in #ColoradoSprings near a busy shopping mall and safely removed it with a HUGE assist from @CSPDPIO and @CSFDPIO. It was a wild chase but ended perfectly with people and the bear safe. pic.twitter.com/oDT3Ux1GD0— CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) May 16, 2019
Pueblo County Sheriff's deputies also tranquilized a wandering bear seen in an open field near Pueblo West High School, Sierra Vista Elementary School and Kinderkirk Preschool and Childcare Thursday morning. At one point, it ambled toward a home near Spaulding and Conquistador avenues but was spooked and ran away.
Once captured, the bear was tagged and relocated.