A bear wandered into a tree near the Citadel Mall Thursday afternoon, attracting a crowd of curious onlookers.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers were working to remove and relocate the bear just after 12:30 p.m. Photos show a CPW officer monitoring the bear as bystanders snapped photos and videos.

Pueblo County Sheriff's deputies also tranquilized a wandering bear seen in an open field near Pueblo West High School, Sierra Vista Elementary School and Kinderkirk Preschool and Childcare Thursday morning. At one point, it ambled toward a home near Spaulding and Conquistador avenues but was spooked and ran away.

Once captured, the bear was tagged and relocated.

Liz Forster is a general assignment reporter with a focus on environment and public safety. She is a Colorado College graduate, avid hiker and skier, and sweet potato enthusiast. Liz joined The Gazette in June 2017.

