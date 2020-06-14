Bear euthanized after breaking into northwest Colorado Springs home while resident was inside

Colorado Parks and Wildlife said a bear had to be euthanized after it broke into a woman's northwest Colorado Springs home Sunday morning.

Wildlife officers said the woman was cooking bacon in her kitchen at Spirerock Path Road, near West Woodmen and Orchard Valley roads, at about 10:30 a.m., when the 150-pound bear ripped through the patio screen door and entered the home.

The woman safely exited through the front door and called authorities.

When wildlife officers arrived, they found the male bear still inside the home, sitting on the couch.

According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, the bear had previously been relocated from neighborhood in the northeast region of the state, but managed to find its way back to the Colorado Springs neighborhood to look for food.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife said the decision to euthanize the bear was made to protect residents from potentially dangerous attacks and additional property damage.

“It's always a hard day when we have to euthanize a bear,” said District Wildlife Manager Cassidy English in a news release. “Our mission is to protect wildlife. When bears become habituated to people, they can become a threat to public safety. This is why it is so important that our community works together to keep wildlife wild.”

Wildlife officers said a birdfeeder outside the home and cat food near the patio screen door could have attracted the bear to the home.

According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife:

Most conflicts between people and bears can be traced to easily accessible human food, garbage, birdseed or other attractants. A bear’s natural drive to eat can overcome its wariness of humans. Bears that get too comfortable around people can learn to open doors, destroy property or even become aggressive towards humans.

Information on bear-proofing your home can be found at cpw.state.co.us.

