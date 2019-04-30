cop lights.jpg

Colorado wildlife officials say a homeowner used a .45 caliber handgun to defend himself against an adult male black bear that entered his garage in Grand County, Colorado in earlier this month.

According to a Colorado Parks and Wildlife representative, the homeowner was inside of his home April 11 when he heard a noise coming from his garage. After several failed attempts to scare the bear away, the homeowner felt threatened and shot at the bear in self-defense to protect himself and his property. The incident was captured on video from a neighbor’s security camera, showing the bear limping away after being wounded in the leg.

The adult male black bear weighed between 200 and 250 pounds and was estimated to be around 4 years old, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

