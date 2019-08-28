Water samples from Bear Creek, a creek that flows through the popular dog park on Colorado Springs' west side, tested negative for the toxic algae that has been found in several city ponds and is known to have killed dogs in other states, according to the El Paso County Parks Department.
Samples were sent to the Colorado Department of Health and Environment in Denver last week after many locals expressed concerns on social media about the algae contaminating the water at the dog park.
"The results for blue-green algae were negative. No cyanotoxins were detected," the county's parks department said in a news release.
Prospect Lake at Memorial Park, Pikeview Reservoir just south of Garden of the Gods Road and a pond at Homestead Ranch Regional Park north of Peyton have all tested positive for blue-green algae and remain closed.
Test results on Prospect Lake are due Friday, just ahead of this weekend's Labor Day Lift Off balloon festival. Often balloons in the festival will dip in the lake, but pilots are being warned of the outbreak.
Hot weather, stagnant water and polluted stormwater runoff can cause the algae to bloom.
The state Health Department says toxic algae can cause skin irritation or rashes, blisters around the mouth and nose, asthma, nausea and vomiting, stomach cramps, diarrhea, headaches, a sore throat, fever, muscle and joint pain, and liver damage.