BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. — A bear broke into a 2014 Subaru in Breckenridge after apparently spotting a sweet treat inside.
Cate Siegel said the only food she had in the vehicle was a small bag of gummy bears. Her car was unlocked and the unopened package of candy was enough to entice the bear to come inside.
Siegel noticed all the damage Thursday morning as she was about to leave for work.
"My radio is all torn apart," she said. "My dashboard, the side panels on the door are ripped apart. The back panel's ripped apart. There’s a bite out of the passenger seat. Yes, the list goes on," she said with a laugh.
Read more at 9news.com