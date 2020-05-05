A couple camping southwest of Colorado Springs got a rude awakening when a bear started to rustle through their campsite, causing a commotion by knocking over a stove and plates. However, what happened next was far more invasive.

According to a report from Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW), the bear reared up and placed its paws on the couples tent. The bear then fell forward onto the tent, causing it to collapse. The incident happened at 1:30 a.m. Monday at the Golden Eagle Campground off Colorado 115.

After the tent collapsed, the bear retreated a bit before turning and huffing at the couple. The couple was then able to scare off the curious bear by shouting and starting their car alarm.

While the woman reported that she was scratched on the head by the bear, no injury was visible when the report of the event was filed on Monday. The tent’s rainfly was damaged, but not the tent itself.

“By the descriptions of the bear and by studying its footprints, it appears to be a juvenile bear,” CPW officer Aaron Berscheid said. “Its behavior sounds more as if it was just curious rather than aggressive. There were no food attractants at the campsite. I think it was just a curious young bear.”

While the bear was likely a curious juvenile, per CPW policy, this incident is still classified as an attack because the bear contacted a human. A trap has been set up in hopes of catching the small brown-colored bear suspected to be involved. If caught, the bear will not be euthanized. Instead, wildlife officers plan to haze or release the bear to a more remote location.

Wildlife officers also said that it would be impossible to positively identify the bear without hair or tissue samples for comparison.

Black bears are generally not aggressive towards people but have been known to attack in the past. Last summer, an aggressive black bear chased a hiker at a popular hiking spot in Colorado Springs.

If you encounter a bear while out in the wilderness, there are a few things to remember. Stay calm. Do not run (you cannot outrun it). Speak calmly. Slowly back away. If the bear follows, wave your arms, shout and, as a last resort, fight back. For more tips on exploring and staying safe in bear country, click here.

