Two bears were spotted in Acacia Park in downtown Colorado Springs on Sunday night, where they opted to wait out police and wildlife officers from their perch in a tree.
Colorado Springs police responded to the sighting at 8:34 p.m. and found a female bear and a cub in a tree.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife personnel also responded, but determined the bears were too far up the tree to take any action.
Bears' presence in the city is very common, said Colorado Parks and Wildlife spokesman Bill Vogrin. During this time of year they are entering a stage of increased appetite known as hyperphagia — eating 24/7 to prepare for hibernation, Vogrin said.
The agency received 530 calls about bears throughout this year averaging four calls a week, most calls are to report bear sightings, which help track bears movement, Vogrin said.
The bears in Acacia Park did eventually come down but may still be in the downtown area, police said.