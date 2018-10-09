The nearly two-year fight over a planned affordable housing complex in Broadmoor Bluffs appears over.
A 4th Judicial District Court judge has denied the Broadmoor Bluffs Neighborhood Association's challenge to The Ridge, a 60-unit apartment complex that will cater to low-income individuals and families.
In announcing the ruling Tuesday, the project's developer, Commonwealth Development Corp., vowed to begin construction within 30 days.
The ruling represents the latest turn in an increasingly bitter dispute between the developer and area homeowners.
The Broadmoor Bluffs group said its opposition was aimed at ensuring the safety of The Ridge's tenants and neighbors. But a few neighborhood residents and others have criticized the group for appearing to take a "not in my backyard" stance against low-income families.
