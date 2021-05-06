Barry Morphew, accused of killing his wife Suzanne who was reported missing a year ago, made his first court appearance Thursday.
Morphew, 52, was charged with first-degree murder, tampering with evidence and attempt to influence a public official nearly a year after his wife, Suzanne Murphy went missing after going for a bike ride near Salida on Mother’s Day last year.
Wearing a white-and-orange striped jail jumpsuit and a blue mask, Morphew sat next to his public defender with his hands cuffed and resting in front of him. Morphew did not speak during the hearing that lasted about 15 minutes other than responding “yes sir” to the judge’s questions confirming that he understood the charges and orders filed against him.
The judge issued a protection order with civil contact so that Morphew may speak with his two daughters, Mallory and Macy.
“That contact must be civil. So, you cannot threaten, harass or annoy,” 11th Judicial District Court Judge Patrick Murphy cautioned.
Morphew’s public defenders, Magdalena Rosa and Daniel Zettler, received a digital copy of his arrest affidavit, which outlines probable cause. It remains sealed to the public.
His next court appearance is scheduled at 4 p.m. on May 27. He remains in Chaffee County jail without bond.
Morphew was arrested in his Poncha Springs home Wednesday morning, authorities said. While his wife's body has not yet been discovered, the 11th Judicial District Attorney said she was confident in the charges filed against him during a news conference.
Authorities have not yet identified her cause of death.