There is a large law enforcement presence in downtown Colorado Springs because of a barricaded suspect near Colorado Avenue and Weber Street, according to a social media post by the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Reports of the incident first came in around 1 p.m. Tuesday near the 100 block of Weber Street.

Officials are asking the public to avoid the area to allow officers to investigate.

“This appears to be an isolated incident. There is No Threat to the Public!” police tweeted.

This article will be updated once more information is received.