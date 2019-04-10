A man killed himself after an argument with his landlord escalated into an hours-long standoff in Old Colorado City early Wednesday, police said.

Police first received word of shots fired at a residence in the 2700 block of West Colorado Avenue just after 4:30 a.m. Officers were met with a barrage of bullets when they arrived, forcing them to take cover outside of Westside Bungalows.

Shortly after 8 a.m., police set off a series of flash bangs, and AMR first responders pulled out a gurney. Officers did not fire any rounds throughout the incident.

No one else was injured.

Police started to clear the scene about 8:15 a.m.

Both directions of Colorado Avenue were closed between 26th Street to 28th Street until about 8:45 a.m.

The University School on West Cucharras Street closed for the day.

