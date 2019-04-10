A man killed himself after an argument with his landlord escalated into an hours-long standoff in Old Colorado City early Wednesday, police said.
Police first received word of shots fired at a residence in the 2700 block of West Colorado Avenue just after 4:30 a.m. Officers were met with a barrage of bullets when they arrived, forcing them to take cover outside of Westside Bungalows.
Shortly after 8 a.m., police set off a series of flash bangs, and AMR first responders pulled out a gurney. Officers did not fire any rounds throughout the incident.
A barricaded suspect is located in the 2700 block of West Colorado Avenue. Shots are being fired. Roads in the area are closed. The Tactical Enforcement Unit is responding. Lt. Black is en route to the scene. Please avoid the area.— Springs Police (@CSPDPIO) April 10, 2019
No one else was injured.
Police started to clear the scene about 8:15 a.m.
Both directions of Colorado Avenue were closed between 26th Street to 28th Street until about 8:45 a.m.
The University School on West Cucharras Street closed for the day.