A suspect was taken into custody Monday night after barricading herself in her south Colorado Springs apartment with weapons, police said.
Other units in the Westmeadow Peaks apartment complex on Meadow Peak Drive were evacuated, police said in a tweet about 5:30 p.m.
Police said they were called to the apartment for medical reasons, but the woman became "uncooperative," said police Sgt. Carlos Sandoval. "We attempted to provide some help for her, but she grabbed some guns. So at that point we backed off."
During the standoff, she was alone in the apartment and communicating with friends and family on social media. She allegedly had been lighting fires in her apartment, police said.
"In custody," they tweeted about 6:30 p.m. The woman was taken to a hospital as a precaution and arrested on suspicion of arson and felony menacing, police said.
Firefighters later entered her unit, but the fires had been contained without causing significant damage.