A northeastern Colorado Springs neighborhood is under a shelter-in-place order by police Monday evening due to a barricaded suspect.

The alert was sent to surrounding residents about 7:30 p.m. in the area of 6800 Dream Weaver Drive. The area is near Austin Bluffs Parkway and Dublin Boulevard.

Police ask nearby residents to stay indoors, and lock and stay away from windows and doors. Read the alert here. The alert said the police department will send updates when appropriate.

