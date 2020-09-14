A northeastern Colorado Springs neighborhood is under a shelter-in-place order by police Monday evening due to a barricaded suspect.
The alert was sent to surrounding residents about 7:30 p.m. in the area of 6800 Dream Weaver Drive. The area is near Austin Bluffs Parkway and Dublin Boulevard.
@CSPDPIO Police Activity in the area of Austin Bluffs Parkway and Dream Weaver Drive. Please avoid the area.— CSPD Communications (@CSPDComCenter) September 15, 2020
Police ask nearby residents to stay indoors, and lock and stay away from windows and doors. Read the alert here. The alert said the police department will send updates when appropriate.