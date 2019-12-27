Police responded early Friday to a robbery suspect who had barricaded himself inside a garage in Old Colorado City, police said.
About 3:14 a.m., a driver inside a stolen pickup truck sped off after officers tried to stop him, said spokesman Lt. Jim Sokolik. Officers didn’t chase the man, but later found him exiting the truck in the 500 block of North Chestnut Street, Sokolik said.
The suspect, who appeared to have a gun in his hand, jumped a fence in the block and went inside an unattached garage, he said.
The suspect fired his weapon while inside the garage, but officers did not shoot, Sokolik said.
SWAT officers arrived on scene and after gaining entrance to the garage, they found the man suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was brought to the hospital to be treated for a life-threatening injury.
Based on preliminary information, it appears the suspect did not know the owner of the garage or nearby house, Sokolik said.
The man could face several charges, including attempted first-degree murder, Sokolik said. The man fired his gun from the garage toward a police cruiser, though no officers were struck, he said.
Police have not released the suspect’s name or age.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.