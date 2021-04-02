El Paso County Sheriff's deputies arrested a barricaded suspect in a Cimarron Hills neighborhood Friday evening.
Cindi Habberfield, 46, was wanted for an open arrest warrant for felony menacing and failure to appear in court, according to department spokeswoman Lt. Deborah Mynatt.
Deputies attempted to contact Habberfield at a residence in the 1100 block of Cree Drive, in eastern Colorado Springs, at about 1:50 p.m., Mynatt said. She initially resisted commands to surrender and barricaded herself inside the residence.
A shelter-in-place alert was issued just after 5:30 p.m. for residents in the area along Cree Drive near Seneca Road and a tactical support unit, with crisis negotiators and SWAT team, were deployed to the residence.
"We wanted to make sure we had the safest approach possible," Mynatt said, explaining that Habberfield was wanted for threatening someone with a real or simulated weapon and had been previously arrested for assault and harassment.
After repeated commands to exit the home, Habberfield surrendered peacefully just before 7 p.m. She was arrested and booked into the El Paso County Jail, and the shelter-in-place order was lifted.
Mynatt said the scene would remain active while deputies searched the residence and investigated the surrounding area.
