Residents in the Lorson Ranch neighborhood in southeast Colorado Springs are asked to stay away from the area while deputies respond to an incident involving a barricaded suspect, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office said Monday.

Around 10:45 a.m., the Sheriff's Office reported in a social media post that a suspect involved in a shooting Monday morning was inside a residence in the 9800 block of Rubicon Drive.

Residents near the scene are asked to stay indoors and avoid windows and doors.

This article will be updated as information becomes available.

Load comments