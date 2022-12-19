Residents in the Lorson Ranch neighborhood in southeast Colorado Springs are asked to stay away from the area while deputies respond to an incident involving a barricaded suspect, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office said Monday.
Around 10:45 a.m., the Sheriff's Office reported in a social media post that a suspect involved in a shooting Monday morning was inside a residence in the 9800 block of Rubicon Drive.
EPSO on scene of a barricaded suspect related to a shooting that just occurred in the 9800 Block of Rubicon Drive in Lorson Ranch. Please stay away from the area. If you are in your home near the scene please stay away from windows and doors. We will update with more information. pic.twitter.com/PDnQhubK23— EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) December 19, 2022
Residents near the scene are asked to stay indoors and avoid windows and doors.
This article will be updated as information becomes available.