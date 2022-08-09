A man who barricaded himself in a home Monday and threatened to shoot at police has been arrested, Colorado Springs police said.
Jerry Hoshour was taken into custody after a standoff with police.
On Monday, police responded to the 3500 block of North Carefree Circle after a disturbance was reported.
Police were confronted after they arrived by Hoshour, who was barricaded in a house. Just after 4:35 p.m., police issued a shelter-in-place order for the area.
Heavy police activity was reported and residents were advised to remain indoors and lock doors and windows. By 7:40 p.m., police issued an all-clear notification, saying police activity had concluded.