Police responded to a barricaded subject
Gazette file photo

A man who barricaded himself in a home Monday and threatened to shoot at police has been arrested, Colorado Springs police said.

Jerry Hoshour was taken into custody after a standoff with police. 

On Monday, police responded to the 3500 block of North Carefree Circle after a disturbance was reported. 

Police were confronted after they arrived by Hoshour, who was barricaded in a house. Just after 4:35 p.m., police issued a shelter-in-place order for the area. 

Shelter in place area

The area in red was asked to shelter in place after police responded to a suspect who had barricaded himself in a home after causing a disturbance. 

Heavy police activity was reported and residents were advised to remain indoors and lock doors and windows. By 7:40 p.m., police issued an all-clear notification, saying police activity had concluded. 

Sign Up for Springs Morning Brew

Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.
Load comments