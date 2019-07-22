Seven large barrels that were left at a park near downtown Colorado Springs early Monday triggered a hazardous material concern.
At 0840 hrs. CSFD Hzmt Crews were dispatched to 126 Cimino Dr., America the beautiful Park for a hazmat incident. Upon arrival companies find (7) 55 gallon drums in the area of the playground north of the park. Teams are investigating, no immediate threat, please avoid the area.— LT 73 PIO CSFD (@CSFD_PIO73) July 22, 2019
Firefighters responded to America the Beautiful Park, 126 Cimino Drive, at about 8:40 a.m. on reports of the 55-gallon barrels that were spotted on the north end of the park.
Crews later found that the barrels were filled with trash and dirt. The waste was cleaned up by Colorado Springs street division crews.