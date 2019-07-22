Seven large barrels that were left at a park near downtown Colorado Springs early Monday triggered a hazardous material concern.

Firefighters responded to America the Beautiful Park, 126 Cimino Drive, at about 8:40 a.m. on reports of the 55-gallon barrels that were spotted on the north end of the park.

Crews later found that the barrels were filled with trash and dirt. The waste was cleaned up by Colorado Springs street division crews. 

636-4809

@leslie_m_james

Tags

Load comments