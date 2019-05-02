Barr Trail parking fees will return to $10, just two years after the city of Manitou Springs slashed the cost to $5.
The city hopes the higher fee — which will go into effect Monday — for the lot at the west end of the Ruxton Avenue corridor will provide more revenue for Barr Trail and Incline maintenance and encourage hikers to use remote lots and the free shuttle.
Residents in the Ruxton Avenue area have complained to the city about congestion and noise, especially in the morning.
Hikers that reach Barr Camp can receive a $5 refund for each day they're parked in the lot. Refund tickets should be submitted to Manitou's parking office.
For more information, go to www.parkmanitou.com.