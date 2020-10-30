Barr Trail temporary detour map through Dec. 31, 2020

A temporary alternate route from the end of Barr Trail takes hikers from the end of the trail to the Cog Railway track bed and up to the summit of Pikes Peak via the road shoulder of Pikes Peak Highway. The detour has been extended through Dec. 31.

Hikers on Barr Trail headed to the summit of Pikes Peak must continue using an alternate route through the end of the year due to ongoing delays in construction of the new Summit Complex.

A 4,700-foot detour from the end of Barr Trail has been in place since mid-May. The trail reopening has now been delayed twice and was expected most recently to reopen Saturday. The detour has again been extended to Dec. 31, according to a Colorado Springs news release.

Weather and the pandemic caused delays in the receipt of new construction material for the complex and necessitated extension of the trail detour, according to the release. If construction is completed before the end of the year, the detour will be removed early, the release stated. The complex is still expected to open in spring 2021.

The detour takes hikers from the end of Barr Trail down the Cog Railway track bed to the 19-mile point where hikers can then access the Pikes Peak Highway to hike up the shoulder of the road to the summit.

Signs are posted at the base of Barr Trail and at the detour point.

Hikers should be cautious while hiking on the shoulder of the highway and should be prepared for quickly changing and winter weather conditions, the city said.

The summit may not be accessible to personal vehicles depending on weather and construction. Visitors should plan their trips ahead and call 719-385-7784 for current conditions.

Visit pikespeakcolorado.com for hours of operation.

