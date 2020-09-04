Hikers will need to use a temporary alternate route to reach the 14,115-foot summit of Pikes Peak through Oct. 31 due to delays in construction of the new Summit Complex.
A 4,700-foot detour from the end of Barr Trail to the summit of Pikes Peak was implemented in mid-May. Barr Trail was expected to reopen July 31, but delays in receipt of new construction material for the Summit Complex because of the pandemic pushed back the trail’s reopening, according to a Colorado Springs news release. The complex is still expected to open in spring 2021.
The detour takes hikers from the end of the trail and down the Cog Railway track bed to the 19-mile point where hikers can then take the shoulder of the road along Pikes Peak Highway to the summit.
Signs are posted at the base of Barr Trail, and at the detour point.
Hikers should be cautious while hiking on the shoulder of the highway, the city said.
The summit may not be accessible to personal vehicles depending on weather and construction. Visitors should plan their trips ahead and call 719-385-7784 for current conditions.
Winter hours for Pikes Peak begin Tuesday. Visit pikespeakcolorado.com for hours of operation.