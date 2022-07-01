Barr Camp

Two hikers pose in front of Barr Camp. The camp's supervisor says in a typical week, the caretakers can encounter hundreds of people. (Courtesy of KKTV)

Barr Camp will remain closed until further notice, camp supervisor Teresa Taylor said in an update on the camp's Facebook page Friday morning.

Barr Camp, a remote cabin serving trailgoers halfway up Pikes Peak, was closed Monday to allow its caretakers to recover from COVID and was originally supposed to open this morning.

The staff members are still symptomatic, Taylor said, and the camp will reopen when their symptoms subside.

The camp features seating, outhouses and snacks for hikers seeking a pitstop and cabin bunkhouses, shelters and tent camping with breakfast and dinner options for overnight guests.

Hikers and runners needing to use one of the outhouses or water from the creek will still be permitted to do so, but can't go inside the Barr Camp building.

"Caretakers will contact guests with reservations on a daily basis," Taylor said in a post. "Bathrooms and creek access remain open."

Sign Up for Springs Morning Brew

Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.
Load comments