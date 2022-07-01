Barr Camp will remain closed until further notice, camp supervisor Teresa Taylor said in an update on the camp's Facebook page Friday morning.

Barr Camp, a remote cabin serving trailgoers halfway up Pikes Peak, was closed Monday to allow its caretakers to recover from COVID and was originally supposed to open this morning.

The staff members are still symptomatic, Taylor said, and the camp will reopen when their symptoms subside.

The camp features seating, outhouses and snacks for hikers seeking a pitstop and cabin bunkhouses, shelters and tent camping with breakfast and dinner options for overnight guests.

Hikers and runners needing to use one of the outhouses or water from the creek will still be permitted to do so, but can't go inside the Barr Camp building.

"Caretakers will contact guests with reservations on a daily basis," Taylor said in a post. "Bathrooms and creek access remain open."