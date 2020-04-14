Impacts from the coronavirus have been seen and felt across Colorado and the nation — and now that'll be the case on the remote reaches of America's Mountain.
Barr Camp, Pikes Peak's famous way station, announced closing Tuesday until further notice.
Part of a decades-long tradition of greeting and sheltering thousands of weary travelers every year, the four resident caretakers began to feel insecure from their home above 10,000 feet.
That's according to Teresa Taylor, who alongside her husband, Neal, have been longtime liaisons between the caretakers and the camp's nonprofit board of directors. Over the warm, sunny weekend, she said the team reported a three-fold increase of usual hikers coming through camp — an uptick that's been seen across Front Range trails.
While the camp had ramped up sanitization and limited overnight stays, "it just became a situation with the increased number of people that it didn't seem like we were doing our due diligence to help with social distancing and safety," Taylor said. "And we need to keep those caretakers safe, because they're a long way from everything."
While the U.S. Forest Service announced closing developed recreation sites across the Rocky Mountains last week, Barr Camp was exempt from the move, as it operates as a separate, permit-holding land manager.
Barr Trail, running 6 miles to the camp and another 6 miles to Pikes Peak's 14,115-foot summit, remains open, though the Forest Service is discouraging travel on its lands. The agency has said that's in part to keep emergency personnel focused on the battle with the pandemic, not on rescue missions in the mountains.
Taylor said Barr Camp's caretakers would maintain contact with local search and rescue, continuing their traditional duty as first-responders. Though, Taylor offered a warning to anyone considering the hike: "It's still winter up there."
And she advised against any contact with the caretakers known by many regulars as friends — no knocking on cabin doors to say hello, no requesting supplies, no long stops on the grounds to rest. At the usual fill-up station along the creek, hikers are being urged to filter water about 100 yards up the trail, away from caretakers' supply area.
Taylor said the group was well-stocked and preparing for a change in day-to-day life. "At least right now there's four of them up there; they've got each other to converse with," she said.
There were housekeeping projects to tend to, she added. "I think they'll keep themselves busy with that. And they're healthy. That's the main thing."
Taylor said reopening would be considered in line with Colorado's stay-at-home order, which as of Tuesday afternoon lasts through April 26. She said refunds would be given to people with camp reservations through that date.
Barr Camp last closed in 2012 due to the Waldo Canyon fire.