Barnes Road east of Powers Boulevard is closed at Charlotte Parkway due to a major crash in the area, officials with the Colorado Springs Police Department announced via Twitter.
Police officials first reported the crash just before 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Police are asking the public to avoid the area. Police officials said a motorcycle was involved in the crash.
At least two people have been taken to the hospital, one with life-threatening injuries, police officials said.
The department's major crash team will investigate the accident, police officials said.