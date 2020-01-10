An armed robber appears to have gone to the well — in this case, Colorado Springs coffee shop Babes Espresso — once too often.
The first time, around 9:45 p.m. Wednesday, a man wearing a black hoodie walked up to the drive-thru window of the kiosk at 2438 E. Pikes Peak Ave., pointed a gun at the barista and demanded money, according to owner John Reinecke.
After taking the cash, the robber sped off in a car parked nearby, Reinecke said.
On Friday, just after 5 a.m., the same man drove up to the coffee shop, jumped out of his car and again pointed a gun at the barista at the drive-thru, Reinecke said.
This time, she slammed the window and latched the security bar, the owner said.
The gunman tried to get in through the window, then went around back to try the door. When he couldn’t get in, he drove off empty-handed, police said.
No one was injured in the first robbery or the second attempt. No arrests have been announced.
According to its website, Babes Espresso features women dressed in lingerie known as Babe’istas
“These entertainers work very hard and are genuinely great people,” said Reinecke, who added it’s upsetting to have his employees face such a scary situation.
On its Facebook page, Babes Espresso posted surveillance camera stills of a man wearing a black hoodie with white stripes at the drive-thru window pointing at a barista offering a $1,000 “bounty” for helping find the man.