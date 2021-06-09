Fountain police are looking for a man who they say robbed a local bank Wednesday afternoon, according to a news release from the department.
When officers responded to a 2:30 call about a robbery at the United Business Bank of Colorado at 410 S. Santa Fe Ave., witnesses said a man walked into the bank, announced “This is a robbery,” and demanded money. The suspect, who did not show a weapon, left on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash, police said.
The suspect was described as 20 to 35 years old, about 5 feet 10 inches tall, with a thin-to-medium build. Security camera footage showed that the man wore a yellow reflective vest, black pants, a black ski mask, and neon reflective glasses.
Anyone with information about this robbery, or who can identify the suspect, is asked to call Lieutenant Matt Racine at (719) 382-4244 or email mracine@fountainpd.com. Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous can contact the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or www.crimestop.net.