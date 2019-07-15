In a recent Facebook post, the Colorado Department of Transportation has announced that a closure is taking place on CO 325 just north of Rifle due to a “large sink hole” in the northbound lane.
A road embankment located between mile marker 7 and 8 collapsed Friday, July 12, 2019, destroying part of State Highway 325 near Rifle Gap reservoir. According to a report from the Post Independent, the bank failure is estimated at 200 feet long by 8 feet wide.
CO 325 is partially re-opened. A temporary barrier has been erected, which allows for one-lane alternating traffic. An 11 foot width restriction is in place. Expect short delays and drive with caution.
For the most up-to-date information follow along on the Colorado Department of Transportation’s Twitter page.