Colorado Springs police investigated two armed robberies Friday morning in eastern Colorado Spring, law enforcement said.
Police drove to a business in the 400 block of North Murray Boulevard near the Citadel Mall around 4:55 a.m. where two robbers had slipped inside a store, officers said. One of them flashed a gun.
The two robbers escaped with an undisclosed amount of cash, police said.
Nearly 15 minutes later around 5:11 p.m. police responded to another robbery slightly north of the first in the 2400 block of North Academy where two male robbers burst into a store and demanded money while threatening the clerk with a gun, officers said.
Police did not report injuries in either robbery and did not say whether the two incidents were connected.