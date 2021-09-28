Colorado Springs police say officers arrested four men suspected of ramming vehicles into several storefronts in bids to steal ATM machines.

After a string of smash-and-grab ATM heists were attempted at several convenience stores in El Paso, Pueblo, and Fremont counties, a team of Colorado Springs police and other regional law enforcement agencies arrested Roger Zaragoza, Jason Spade, Steven Garner, and Anthony Higgins in connection with the robberies, authorities said.

The arrests began with a search warrant on 42-year-old Roger Zaragoza, who detectives identified as a suspect in the robberies. As they executed that warrant, they found evidence tying Higgins, Spade, and Garner to the crimes, and sought arrest warrants for them as well.

State corrections department officers, Fremont County deputies, and Colorado Springs police helped to track down the men, who police say were spread across Denver, Colorado Springs, and Cañon City.

Spade was arrested on Sept. 15, Garner a day later in Denver, and Higgins was booked on Sept. 23 in Cañon City after ramming two police vehicles.

Zaragoza, Spade, and Garner were held at the El Paso County jail, while Higgins was being held at the Fremont County jail.

According to court documents, Higgins, Garner, and Spade were held on suspicion of burglarizing buildings in addition to other crimes, while Zaragoza was held for a firearms charge.