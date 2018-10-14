Ballots for the Nov. 6 election are being mailed Monday to El Paso County's nearly 380,000 active, registered voters.
With a two-sheet ballot featuring more than a dozen Colorado-wide ballot measures — along with candidates for local, state and federal offices — the county Clerk and Recorder's Office has a bit of advice:
Vote early.
"It’s not something you can fill out in two minutes," said Kristi Ridlen, a spokeswoman for county Clerk and Recorder Chuck Broerman.
Voters who do not receive their ballots by Friday should verify their registered address at govotecolorado.com. If the registered address isn’t correct, the information can be updated with a Colorado driver’s license. Once the change has been made, the Clerk's Office will automatically mail a ballot to the new address.
Voters who don’t get a ballot or need a replacement can contact the county’s Elections Department by calling (719) 575-8683 or emailing elections@elpasoco.com. They can also visit one of the county’s Voter Service and Polling Centers to pick up a ballot, register to vote, or vote in person.
Those who didn't receive a ballot can still get one in the mail if they register to vote, update their address online, or request a replacement by the end of the day on Oct. 29. After that, they will have to visit a polling center.
Election officials recommend that voters mail their ballots no later than Oct. 31. After that, voters can return their ballots by depositing them at one of the county’s 15 drop-off locations, open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Because each ballot is two sheets, it requires 71 cents of postage. Two first-class stamps should be sufficient, Ridlen said.
Ballots must be received by 7 p.m. on Nov. 6, and ballots received after the deadline cannot be counted. Are residents can vote at the centers until then, although the Clerk's Office warns that lines and wait times typically get longer as the deadline nears.
On Monday, a polling center will be open at the Clerk and Recorder’s main office at the Citizens Service Center, 1675 W. Garden of the Gods Road. Additional locations will open on Oct. 22, Nov. 5 and Nov. 6.
There are 15 ballot drop-off locations across the county, including the Colorado Springs City Administration Building at 30 S. Nevada Ave., Library 21c in northern Colorado Springs, the Fountain Police Department, the Falcon Fire Protection District, Manitou Springs City Hall and Monument Town Hall.
For more information, including a full list of drop-off locations and polling centers, visit epcvotes.com.