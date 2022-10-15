Chris Smith, superintendent of Ellicott School District 22, sees growth on the horizon, and he’s hoping to get in front of it.

“The urban sprawl is headed our way, and it’s going to be a lot quicker than we’re going to be ready for,” Smith said. “We’re going to grow, and we will need more qualified staff, from bus drivers and custodians, to teachers and coaches.”

That’s why the east El Paso County-based district is asking voters to approve a tax increase of $592,000 a year, Smith said. The additional funds would go to increased pay for teachers, aides, bus drivers and support staff, making their salaries competitive and helping with retention and recruitment.

If approved, the tax increase would be roughly $7.50 per month, per $100,000 in property value, officials said.

Smith said he expects some opposition from residents with expensive homes — particularly if those families don’t have children who attend Ellicott schools.

“Annually, the taxes would be about $90 a year, for a $100,000 home,” Smith said. “But there are some homes out here worth $300,000 to $1,000,000, so the tax impact on those people will be greater.”

The district approved a step pay increase last year, but inflation has essentially negated it, Smith said.

“(Staff members) are dealing with inflation, a higher cost of living, medical insurance,” he said. “We’re trying to balance that, make our staff feel valued, and make it make sense to drive 30 miles east to teach in a rural district.”

Hanover School District 28 is asking voters to allow it to extend a bond measure approved in 2002, taking on an additional $13.8 million in debt, according to the district website.

The funds are needed to improve several school facilities and accommodate the needs of a growing district, according to D-28’s Master Plan. The district is in a “baby boom” of sorts, the plan states, and Prairie Heights Elementary School expects 40 to 60 additional students in the next five years. The school is too small to adequately serve the 120 students enrolled there, officials said.

District officials want to renovate Prairie Heights to roughly twice its size, according to the Master Plan. The school’s media center, art, music and preschool classes are taught in portable classrooms that are in disrepair, officials said.

The proposed bond would not require an additional tax increase, according to the district.

Calhan School District RJ-1 hopes to increase its debt by $7.5 million to expand and improve its Career and Technical Education facilities, according school board president Scott Mikita.

“Our Future Farmers of America program is housed in a modular right now, and it’s really an inadequate teaching environment,” Mikita said. “We need facilities to house all the CTE programs we have going on right now.”

If voters approve the measure, the new facility would feature a metal and woodworking shop, five new classrooms and equipment for agriculture, home economics and aviation programs.

The cost to taxpayers would be $5.88 per month, per $100,000 of a property's market value, officials said.

Mikita said a modernized CTE facility would benefit the local economy in the long run by providing trained professionals, right out of high school, who would not need much training.

“There’s a big demand for the programs we’re trying to offer,” he said. “But we’ve got to have the facilities to provide that.”