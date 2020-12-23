On Oct. 15, 2009, a nation collectively held its breath as a homemade helium-filled balloon glided along the Front Range sky for 90 minutes, allegedly with a 6-year-old boy named Falcon aboard.
When the balloon came down, there was no child in it, and the search for a body began, before Falcon emerged from a hiding place in the family's Fort Collins home.
It was not what it seemed, and later the boy's parents, Mayumi and Richard Heene, were found to have staged the stunt to draw attention to the family for a reality TV show. Falcon admitted as much, inadvertently, in an interview at the time with CNN's Wolf Blitzer. See video of the Heenes here.
Wednesday, the Heenes were among 18 people pardoned by Gov. Jared Polis, who also commuted the sentences of four other Coloradans.