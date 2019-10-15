Balloon Boy dad and inventor Richard Heene is back in business, marketing backscratchers instead of a reality TV show. The Heenes soared to fame last year after a hoax involving a wayward home-made weather balloon, which they purported was carrying their 6-year-old son, Falcon, as it drifted across the Colorado plains east of their Fort Collins home in October 2009. After serving jail time in Colorado, the Heenes landed in Bradenton, Fla., and this month rolled out the Bear Scratch, a stick of wood that mounts to the wall and sells for $19.99, or two for $29.99. Their website, www.bearscratch.com, promises hundreds more such gadgets to come. Click here for the full story.