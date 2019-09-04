A fisherman in the Bahamas said he could only watch as his wife succumbed to hypothermia and drowned in their flooded home as Hurricane Dorian lashed Grand Bahama Island.
Howard Armstrong told CNN the water rose quickly and that the storm surge went over the roof -- which he estimated was 21 feet. He said his wife, Lynn, was standing on kitchen cabinets to stay out of the water. But then the cabinets fell apart.
Armstrong said as they waited for rescue in the flooded house, Lynn slipped under the water.
"She just drowned on me... She was gone so quickly."As Hurricane Dorian ravaged Freeport, the main city on Grand Bahama, fisherman Howard Armstrong had to watch helplessly as his wife died in the rising flood that claimed their home. https://t.co/IybWBbNrii— CNN (@CNN) September 4, 2019
For more on this story visit 9News.com.