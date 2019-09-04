'We need help': Rescuers in Bahamas face a blasted landscape

Volunteers depart on a motor-boat to rescue people trapped by the rising waters of Hurricane Dorian, on a flooded road near the Causarina bridge in Freeport, Grand Bahama, Bahamas, Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019. The storm’s punishing winds and muddy brown floodwaters devastated thousands of homes, crippled hospitals and trapped people in attics.

A fisherman in the Bahamas said he could only watch as his wife succumbed to hypothermia and drowned in their flooded home as Hurricane Dorian lashed Grand Bahama Island.

Howard Armstrong told CNN the water rose quickly and that the storm surge went over the roof -- which he estimated was 21 feet. He said his wife, Lynn, was standing on kitchen cabinets to stay out of the water. But then the cabinets fell apart.

Armstrong said as they waited for rescue in the flooded house, Lynn slipped under the water.

