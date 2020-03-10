A homicide investigation is underway along the Arkansas River after a park ranger found a bag full of human remains Tuesday morning.
Police tell 11 News the ranger saw a "suspicious" bag along the river near the 200 block of Howard Avenue and peeked inside. He immediately called law enforcement when he saw what the bag's contents were.
A spokesperson with the Pueblo Police Department stresses it's still very early in the investigation, but that the remains could be those of Maria Cuevas-Garcia, who was murdered and stuffed in a suitcase last year. At the time she was found last October, Cuevas-Garcia's head, hands and feet were missing. Police can confirm the remains belong to an adult.
For more on this story visit KKTV.com.